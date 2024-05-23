Rams ‘being smart’ with Jonah Jackson as he recovers from 2023 injuries

Jonah Jackson was the Rams’ big free-agent signing this offseason, inking him to a three-year deal worth $51 million. It was a somewhat surprising move by Los Angeles, which had just signed Kevin Dotson to a similar contract before free agency began, but it’s one that will greatly improve the interior of the offensive line.

To ensure their prized addition is healthy and available for the regular season, the Rams are taking it slow with Jackson in the early portion of the offseason program. Sean McVay told reporters that the team is “being smart” with Jackson as he continues to recover from injuries that nagged him in 2023.

“We’re just being smart with him,” McVay said. “He had some things after the season that we’re just not quite ready for… He’s done a lot of stuff as it relates to just jog throughs, the mental stuff, making good progress, but when he’ll be able to take part in the full 11-on-11 stuff, we expect that to happen at some point this offseason but right now we want to be smart with him.”

Jackson missed time with a wrist injury during the regular season and then was sidelined in the NFC title game due to a knee injury, so it’s possible Jackson is still rehabbing those ailments. As important as it is for players to participate in these OTA sessions, particularly newcomers, there’s a long way to go until Week 1 and the primary goal is for everyone to be healthy.

Jackson will be the Rams’ starting left guard alongside Steve Avila and left tackle Alaric Jackson, with Dotson at right guard and Rob Havenstein manning the other tackle spot.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire