Rams announce additions of Sean Desai and Jerry Schuplinski as senior assistants

The Rams announced the hirings of Sean Desai and Jerry Schuplinski as senior assistants.

Desai most recently served as defensive coordinator for the Eagles, and he previously was the associate head coach and defensive assistant for the Seahawks in 2022.

Desai broke into the NFL coaching ranks with the Bears, spending the 2013-18 seasons as a defensive quality control coach before a promotion to safeties coach from 2019-20 and then working as the defensive coordinator in 2021.

Schuplinski spent the previous two seasons with the Raiders, initially as a senior offensive assistant coach in 2022 before being named tight ends coach in 2023.

He previously served as the Giants' quarterbacks coach (2020-21) after one season as assistant quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins (2019). Schuplinski was on the New England staff as an offensive assistant from 2013-15 and as assistant quarterbacks coach from 2016-18.