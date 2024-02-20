Rams announce new additions, promotions to coaching staff

The Rams announced seven new additions to their coaching staff for 2024. They also have two coaches on staff who have earned promotions.

Chris Shula will move from inside linebacker/pass rush coordinator last season to defensive coordinator for this season. Nick Caley will have an expanded role as pass game coordinator while continuing to serve as tight ends coach.

The Rams hired Giff Smith as defensive line coach/run game coordinator. Greg Williams will serve as inside linebackers coach.

John Streicher is the new game management coordinator.

Rob Calabrese was hired as an offensive assistant; Dave Ragone will coach the quarterbacks; and Nate Scheelhaase is leaving Iowa State to serve as the Rams' offensive assistant/pass game specialist.

Chili Davis was hired as assistant special teams coach to work with Chase Blackburn.

Mike LaFleur remains as offensive coordinator.