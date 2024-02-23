Rams agree to re-sign Demarcus Robinson to one-year deal

Demarcus Robinson is sticking around Los Angeles.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Robinson has agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Rams for 2024.

Robinson became a key contributor for Los Angeles' offense in the second half of the 2023 season. He finished the year with 26 catches for 371 yards with four touchdowns. He also took a 23-yard carry.

Robinson, 29, was about to become an unrestricted free agent next month. A fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Robinson has caught 219 passes for 2,508 yards with 20 touchdowns for the Chiefs, Ravens, and Rams.