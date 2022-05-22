Rams have 4th-most expensive tickets on secondary market

After winning Super Bowl LVI, a lot of fans want to watch the Los Angeles Rams play in 2022 – and understandably so. They’re an exciting team led by Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey.

Add in the fact that they play some of the best teams in the NFL, and you can understand why Rams tickets are as expensive as they are. According to Logitix, the average price of a ticket to a Rams home game at SoFi Stadium in 2022 is $359.

That’s tied for the fourth-most expensive ticket in the league, behind only the Raiders ($595), Dolphins ($387) and Chargers ($361). The Chiefs are fifth with an average price of $354 for a home game.

When it comes to individual games, Rams-Raiders is the sixth-most expensive ticket of any matchup, with an average price of $399. That game will be late in the year on Dec. 8, a Monday night matchup at SoFi Stadium.

So if you’re planning to watch the Rams play at SoFi next season, be prepared to pay a pretty penny.