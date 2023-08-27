Rams’ 41-0 preseason loss was one of the NFL’s worst in nearly 20 years

Thankfully for the Los Angeles Rams, preseason games don’t count. However, when people look up the worst preseason losses in NFL history, the Broncos-Rams blowout from Saturday night will come up.

Denver beat the Rams, 41-0, at home to close out the preseason on Saturday, completely dominating the game from start to finish. The Rams were outgained in total yardage, 494-159, and they had just 11 first downs to the Broncos’ 33.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the Rams’ 41-point loss is the largest margin in a preseason game since 2008 when the Panthers beat Washington, 47-3. It’s also the largest shutout defeat since the Patriots also beat Washington, 41-0, in 2006.

That’s nearly 20 years of preseason action since the last time there was a game as lopsided as this one.

The Broncos' 41-0 win over the Rams was the largest victory in a preseason game since 2008 (Panthers def. Washington 47-3). It's the largest shutout win in a preseason game since 2006 (Patriots def. Washington 41-0). — Connor Groel (@ConnorGroel) August 27, 2023

The Rams and Broncos will each go into the regular season with records of 0-0 despite this ugly showing from Los Angeles, but this isn’t the way the Rams wanted to cap off the preseason.

Hey, at least they beat Denver 51-14 last Christmas when the games did actually count.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire