Rams' 30-23 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers by the numbers

Rams receiver Puka Nacua runs after making one of his 15 catches against the 49ers as Deommodore Lenoir attempts to tackle. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 30-23 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday — scoring and statistics.

15

Receptions for Rams wideout Puka Nacua againt the San Francisco 49ers, an NFL single-game record for a rookie. He finished with 147 yards receiving. The former record of 14 was held by Washington’s Roy Helu, the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris.

25

Catches in first two NFL games for Nacua, breaking the rookie record of 19 set by the San Francisco 49ers' Earl Cooper in 1980.

9

Consecutive regular-season victories for the 49ers against the Rams, whose only victory in the series since 2019 came in the NFC championship game on Jan. 30, 2022.

10-4

Record including playoffs for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan against Rams coach Sean McVay.

12

Consecutive regular-season victories for the 49ers, tied for their longest streak since winning 15 in a row from 1989-90.

11

Consecutive games with a touchdown for 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, including the playoffs, one shy of Jerry Rice's franchise record set in 1987.

Summary

49ers 7 10 3 10 — 30



RAMS 3 14 0 6 — 23

First Quarter





San Francisco — McCaffrey 14 run (Moody kick), 8:25. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:35. Key plays: Purdy 12 pass to Aiyuk, Purdy 13 pass to Aiyuk on 3rd-and-7.

RAMS — Field goal Maher 43, 1:54. Drive: 12 plays, 50 yards, 6:31. Key plays: K.Williams 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Stafford 11 pass to Atwell, Stafford 15 pass to Atwell, Stafford 5 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-13.

Second Quarter





San Francisco — Field goal Moody 27, 13:32. Drive: 8 plays, 66 yards, 3:22. Key play: McCaffrey 51 run.

RAMS — K.Williams 6 pass from Stafford (Maher kick), 9:49. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 3:43. Key plays: Stafford 20 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-4, Stafford 10 pass to K.Williams.

RAMS — K.Williams 4 run (Maher kick), 1:45. Drive: 13 plays, 88 yards, 5:17. Key plays: Stafford 11 pass to Atwell, Stafford 18 pass to Atwell, Stafford 13 pass to Nacua.

San Francisco — Purdy 1 run (Moody kick), :00. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 1:45. Key plays: Purdy 23 pass to Samuel, Purdy 20 pass to Jennings.

Third Quarter





San Francisco — Field goal Moody 57, 1:21. Drive: 6 plays, 33 yards, 2:49. Key plays: Oliver 3 interception return to San Francisco 28, Purdy 18 pass to Aiyuk, Purdy 12 pass to Kittle.

Fourth Quarter





San Francisco — Samuel 11 run (Moody kick), 11:28. Drive: 7 plays, 74 yards, 3:52. Key plays: Purdy 16 pass to Samuel, Purdy 31 pass to Jennings, Purdy 4 run on 3rd-and-1.

RAMS — Field goal Maher 48, 7:13. Drive: 15 plays, 45 yards, 4:15. Key plays: Stafford 12 pass to Nacua, Stafford 9 pass to Nacua on 4th-and-2, Stafford 10 pass to Skowronek, K.Williams 8 run on 3rd-and-1.

San Francisco — Field goal Moody 26, 2:59. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 1:49. Key play: Lenoir 21 interception return to RAMS 15.

RAMS — Field goal Maher 38, :00. Drive: 11 plays, 50 yards, 1:34. Key plays: Stafford 5 run on 3rd-and-5, Stafford 6 pass to Atwell on 3rd-and-1, Stafford 17 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-2.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS





RUSHING: SAN FRANCISCO, McCaffrey 20-116, Samuel 5-38, Purdy 3-5. RAMS, K.Williams 14-52, Stafford 4-17, Skowronek 1-11, Atwell 1-5, Nacua 2-4.

PASSING: SAN FRANCISCO, Purdy 17-25-0-206. RAMS, Stafford 34-55-2-307.

RECEIVING: SAN FRANCISCO, Samuel 6-63, Aiyuk 3-43, Kittle 3-30, McCaffrey 3-19, Jennings 2-51. RAMS, Nacua 15-147, Atwell 7-77, K.Williams 6-48, Higbee 3-12, Skowronek 1-10, Jefferson 1-9, Rivers 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS: SAN FRANCISCO, McCloud 1-13. RAMS, K.Williams 1-11.

KICKOFF RETURNS: SAN FRANCISCO, None. RAMS, Trammell 1-20.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: SAN FRANCISCO, Warner 10-2-1, Ward 8-2-0, Greenlaw 7-5-0, Lenoir 7-1-0, Oliver 3-3-0, Armstead 3-1-0, Thomas 3-0-0, Hufanga 2-3-0, Gipson 1-2-0, Bosa 1-1-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Kinlaw 1-0-0, Hargrave 0-1-0. RAMS, Jones 5-4-0, Hoecht 4-2-0, Fuller 3-4-0, Young 3-2-1, J.Williams 2-4-0, Yeast 2-4-0, Durant 2-2-0, Kendrick 2-1-0, Lake 2-0-0, Rozeboom 1-4-0, B.Brown 1-1-0, Turner 1-1-0, Witherspoon 1-1-0, J.Johnson 1-0-0, Murchison 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: SAN FRANCISCO, Lenoir 1-21, Oliver 1-3. RAMS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Brad Allen, Ump Duane Heydt, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Walter Flowers, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Kirt Shay.

Attendance — 74,742.





