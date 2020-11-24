Rams' 27-24 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the numbers

Rams outside linebacker Samson Ebukam sacks Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second half. (Jason Behnken / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Monday:





20

Rushing attempts for the Rams, accounting for 37 yards and an average of 1.9 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Jared Goff threw 51 times for 376 yards.





275

Combined yards receiving for the Rams’ Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. Kupp had 11 catches for 145 yards and Woods 12 for 130 yards and a touchdown.





11

Times Goff has passed for 200 or more yards in the first half of a game. His record is 10-1 in those games. He had 212 yards against Tampa Bay.





32-0

The Rams’ record under coach Sean McVay when leading games at halftime.





5-15

Record of quarterback Tom Brady when he trails at halftime over the last four seasons, including the playoffs. He is 38-2 when leading at the half.





566

Career touchdown passes for Brady, an NFL record after he threw two against the Rams. Drew Brees, currently on injured reserve, is second with 565.

Summary

RAMS 7 10 7 3 — 27



Tampa Bay 0 14 3 7 — 24

First Quarter

RAMS — Woods 4 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 3:55. Drive: 13 plays, 80 yards, 7:52. Key plays: Goff 6 pass to Everett on 3rd-and-1, Goff 37 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-4, White 2-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-2. RAMS 7, Tampa Bay 0.

Second Quarter

Tampa Bay — M.Evans 9 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 14:10. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:45. Key plays: Ramsey 20-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-10, Brady 7 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-2, Brady 16 pass to Gronkowski. RAMS 7, Tampa Bay 7.

Tampa Bay — Fournette 2 run (Succop kick), 8:35. Drive: 10 plays, 68 yards, 3:25. Key plays: Brady 7 pass to Brate on 3rd-and-6, Brady 9 pass to Brate on 3rd-and-9, Fuller 25-yard defensive pass-interference penalty on 3rd-and-8, Brady 18 pass to M.Evans. Tampa Bay 14, RAMS 7.

RAMS — Jefferson 7 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 4:31. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:04. Key plays: Goff 19 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-3, Goff 24 pass to Kupp, Barrett 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-4. RAMS 14, Tampa Bay 14.

Story continues

RAMS — Field goal Gay 38, 0:00. Drive: 8 plays, 61 yards, 1:00. Key plays: Goff 4 pass to Everett on 3rd-and-2, Goff 35 pass to Woods. RAMS 17, Tampa Bay 14.

Third Quarter

Tampa Bay — Field goal Succop 38, 12:41. Drive: 4 plays, 2 yards, 0:51. Key play: Pierre-Paul 15 interception return to RAMS 22. RAMS 17, Tampa Bay 17.

RAMS — Akers 4 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 5:39. Drive: 5 plays, 37 yards, 2:03. Key plays: Fuller 37 interception return to Tampa Bay 37, Goff 18 pass to Everett, Goff 18 pass to Reynolds. RAMS 24, Tampa Bay 17.

Fourth Quarter

Tampa Bay — Godwin 13 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:53. Drive: 7 plays, 44 yards, 3:24. Key plays: Whitehead 2 interception return to RAMS 44, Brady 10 pass to Godwin, Fournette 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Brady 10 pass to M.Evans. RAMS 24, Tampa Bay 24.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 40, 2:36. Drive: 8 plays, 53 yards, 1:17. Key plays: Goff 23 pass to Woods, Goff 19 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-1. RAMS 27, Tampa Bay 24.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Brown 3-20, Akers 5-15, Henderson 8-5, Higbee 1-1, Goff 1-0, Woods 2-(minus-4). TAMPA BAY, Jones 10-24, Fournette 7-17, Brown 1-1.

PASSING: RAMS, Goff 39-51-2-376. TAMPA BAY, Brady 26-48-2-216.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Woods 12-130, Kupp 11-145, Everett 4-27, Higbee 4-19, Reynolds 3-32, Henderson 2-4, Brown 1-8, Jefferson 1-7, Akers 1-4. TAMPA BAY, Brown 8-57, Godwin 7-53, Evans 5-49, Brate 3-23, Gronkowski 2-25, Fournette 1-9.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Webster 2-4. TAMPA BAY, Barner 3-19.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, None. TAMPA BAY, Barner 1-24.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Hill 5-1-0, Ramsey 4-2-0, Fuller 4-0-0, Williams 4-0-0, Johnson 3-3-0, Ebukam 3-0-1, Brockers 2-4-0, Kiser 2-4-0, Scott 2-1-0, Young 1-3-0, Joseph-Day 1-2-0, Floyd 0-2-0, Robinson 0-1-0. TAMPA BAY, David 8-1-0, Murphy-Bunting 5-5-0, White 5-4-0, Whitehead 4-3-0, Pierre-Paul 4-2-0, C.Davis 4-1-0, Barrett 4-0-0, Winfield 3-5-0, Dean 3-1-0, Gholston 1-1-0, Cockrell 1-0-0, McLendon 1-0-0, Suh 1-0-0, Edwards 0-1-0, Nunez-Roches 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, Fuller 2-43. TAMPA BAY, Pierre-Paul 1-15, Whitehead 1-2.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Gay 44.

Officials — Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Julian Mapp, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Dale Shaw, SJ Anthony Jeffries, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Ross Smith.

Attendance — 15,730.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.