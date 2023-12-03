Rams take 20-13 lead over Browns with Demarcus Robinson touchdown

The Rams have gotten into the end zone for the second time on Sunday, giving the club a 20-13 lead over the Browns.

Demarcus Robinson caught his first touchdown as a Ram to give L.A. the lead. Quarterback Matthew Stafford found Robinson on the right side for a 7-yard score.

Earlier in the possession, Stafford and Robinson erased second-and-20 with a 30-yard completion down the right side.

Robinson has three catches for 40 yards with a TD. He entered the matchup with five receptions for 52 yards with L.A. this season.

While Puka Nacua was dealing with a rib injury, he came back into the game for the second half. He took an end around for 31 yards to move the Rams into Cleveland territory.

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee had to exit the contest to be evaluated for a concussion, the team announced. It also looked like he might be dealing with a hand injury based on how he reacted to an incomplete pass.

Joe Flacco now has a big job to rally Cleveland in his first start at quarterback with the club.