Ralf Rangnick to Manchester United is ‘not good news’ for Liverpool and rivals, Jurgen Klopp warns

Ralf Rangnick with Jurgen Klopp in 2005 (Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has warned the Premier League that Ralf Rangnick will improve Manchester United and said his appointment is “not good news” for rival clubs.

Rangnick, who is the current sporting director at Lokomotiv Moscow, is set to join Manchester United as manager on an interim basis before moving into a consultancy role with the club next season, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Klopp is a big admirer of Rangnick, who has been dubbed “the godfather of gegenpressing”, and the Liverpool manager has based much of his own coaching philosophy on his fellow German’s ideas.

“Unfortunately another good manager is coming to England, and to Man United,” Klopp told a news conference. “United will be organised on the pitch. That’s obviously not good news for other teams.”

More to follow...

Read More

Ralf Rangnick’s history, style of play and profile of next Man United manager

‘He puts the puzzle together’: How Ralf Rangnick can transform Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick can bring United into the future by eroding messiah complex of the past