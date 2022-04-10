Rajon Rondo to team up with Juwan Howard on Lakers’ coaching staff?

Steve Bulpett: Juwan Howard’s name has been floated as a candidate for the Lakers’ coaching job when, as is expected, Frank Vogel is let go. But an L.A. source tells http://Heavy.com that Rajon Rondo could be coming in as an assistant coach should Howard somehow get pried from Michigan.

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Juwan Howard’s name has been floated as a candidate for the Lakers’ coaching job when, as is expected, Frank Vogel is let go. But an L.A. source tells Heavy.com that Rajon Rondo could be coming in as an assistant coach should Howard somehow get pried from Michigan. – 10:32 AM

Unsurprisingly, Vogel was unwilling to speculate on his future on Tuesday. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” he said. Even if he is not ready to discuss his fate, he seems to understand it. “It’s been a win-now job for each of the three years I’ve been here,” Vogel said. -via The Athletic / April 6, 2022

That tepid extension opened the door to speculation about Vogel’s future and that chatter only intensified after the Lakers started the season 10-11, slipping under .500 with a triple-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings. Some in league circles believed that Vogel would have been fired if the Lakers did not win their next game, at home against Detroit on Nov. 28, which they did — but only narrowly. -via The Athletic / April 6, 2022

As The Athletic reported in January, Vogel was nearly fired after the Lakers suffered a 33-point loss in Denver, creating an uncomfortable and public dialogue about his future. “It’s not easy to shut it out,” Vogel said. “It’s not fun to have those reports hanging over your head or seeing it everywhere you look, especially so early in the season (and) after what we’ve been able to accomplish here. But to me, that pressure of expectation has been here since the day I signed on.” -via The Athletic / April 6, 2022