Rain pushes NASCAR Xfinity Series race to Monday; Sunday's Daytona 500 could also be postponed

Sunday's forecast does not look any better than Saturday's

The first NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season will be run Monday at Daytona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NASCAR will have at least one race Monday.

The sanctioning body announced late Saturday afternoon that the second-tier Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway had been postponed to Monday because of persistent rain. The race was scheduled to begin after 5 p.m. ET Saturday. It will now begin at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

Rain arrived midday Saturday and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. Barring a drastic change in the forecast, a regularly scheduled Daytona 500 on Sunday is not going to happen. The race is scheduled to begin shortly after 3 p.m. ET Sunday.

It’s expected to rain the rest of Saturday and through the entirety of Sunday. Hourly rain chances for the Daytona Beach, Florida, area are over 80% until Sunday evening and don’t drop below 50% until the early hours of Monday.

If the season-opening Cup Series race is delayed by rain and can't be run Sunday, it’s likely to be run after the Xfinity Series race on Monday. The Xfinity Series race is scheduled early enough for the 500 to be run afterward.

The Daytona 500 has been plagued by rain in recent seasons. The 2020 race was delayed until Monday, and the 2021 race finished late Sunday night because of rain.

The threat of rain has loomed for the entire week leading up to the 500. NASCAR moved Saturday afternoon’s ARCA race to late Friday night after the conclusion of the Truck Series race to ensure that the fourth-tier series would get its race complete and teams wouldn’t be forced to stay in Daytona multiple days longer. The ARCA race finished early Saturday morning after it combined with the Truck race to feature 21 cautions over 180 scheduled laps of racing between the two events.