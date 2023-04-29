Rain forced cancellation of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway, and Kyle Busch will be on the pole for Sunday’s race.

Cup drivers practiced at the track Saturday morning, but rain returned late in the morning. NASCAR canceled the qualifying session at 11:45 a.m. and set Sunday’s starting order by the rule book.

Busch was 29th in Saturday practice. “We didn’t come great off the truck, but we felt like all the ideas were there,” Busch told Fox Sports.

Christopher Bell also will start on the front row. Also in the top five: Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher. Keselowski was fastest in practice at 158.660 mph.

Josh Berry, substituting for the injured Alex Bowman in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet, will start 14th.

Teams battled tire issues during the Saturday practice as the “green” track was slow to show rubber. Some tires showed cords only 10 laps into practice runs.

Sunday’s green flag is scheduled at 1:11 p.m. Rain is in the forecast.

Rain cancels Dover qualifying; Kyle Busch on pole originally appeared on NBCSports.com