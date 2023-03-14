Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow could make sense as a Saints trade target

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back Michael Thomas for the 2023 season, adding him to a receiving corps that includes Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Tre’Quan Smith, Kirk Merritt, Keith Kirkwood, and Kawaan Baker. It’s a good move to bet on the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year if he can finally return to good health, but the Saints need to invest in a contingency plan just in case. His lengthy absences over the last three seasons demand it.

One name to keep an eye on: Hunter Renfrow. The Las Vegas Raiders receiver is a slot specialist, having lined up in the slot on 86%, 64%, 63%, and 71% of his routes over the last four years. He’s been very effective on third downs throughout his career, being targeted 118 times there while catching 88 passes to convert a first down on 58 of them. And he’s been dangerous in scoring position with 15 touchdown catches on 33 receptions inside the opposing 20-yard line.

He also established a quick connection with Derek Carr as a rookie in 2019, peaking with a 111-catch season in 2021 when they were running Jon Gruden’s West Coast-style offense. The switch to Josh McDaniels’ system in 2022 saw a reduced role for Renfrow, who averaged a career-low 33 receiving yards per game while struggling with an injury.

But Gruden’s offense shares many foundations with the Sean Payton-built system that Pete Carmichael Jr. and the Saints are running now, and it’s reasonable to think Renfrow could reestablish himself with Carr in a change of scenery. The Raiders just signed free agent receiver Jakobi Meyers to a new contract, so Renfrow might not be a big part of their plans for 2023 and beyond.

So what could a trade look like? Renfrow is still under contract for 2023 and 2024, with an acquiring team taking on a two-year contract valued at $23.4 million if he is traded by Friday afternoon (when a $4.3 million roster bonus payment is due). If Renfrow is traded after that deadline, the Raiders will pay his roster bonus and he’ll only cost a new team $19.1 million over two years. That’s still a bit steep for a No. 3 wide receiver, but that’s the price of receivers these days.

Story continues

There’s a lot of fans of Shaheed in New Orleans, but the Saints might want a more proven option as their third receiver behind Thomas and Olave (which would allow them to dictate Shaheed’s matchups when going four-wide). If the Saints could acquire Renfrow for a late-round pick in 2023 or 2024, it’s worth at least making a call.

More!

Saints, Michael Thomas reach agreement on an 'incentive-laden one-year deal' Clemson DE prospect Myles Murphy set to visit Saints ahead of 2023 NFL draft Saints have two deadlines to consider in Michael Thomas extension talks

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire