Raiders WR Art Powell named Senior Finalist for 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame

The NFL will select one senior player to make the Hall of Fame for the 2024 induction class. That list includes a former Raiders great, wide receiver Art Powell, who spent four years with the team.

Powell was a four-time Pro Bowl selection for the Raiders, earning the honor from 1963-1966. During that stretch, he never missed a game and totaled 4,491 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns for the Silver and Black.

Raiders legend Art Powell has been named a Senior Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 🏴‍☠️https://t.co/Hx39Bj2kFW — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 23, 2023

Powell finished his career with the Minnesota Vikings and totaled more than 8,000 yards during his professional career. Powell played both in the AFL and the NFL, but most of his success came in the AFL with the Raiders.

Powell passed away in 2015, but his legacy lives on as he is part of the three players ( linebacker Randy Gradishar and defensive tackle Steve McMichael) who are eligible to make the Hall of Fame in 2024.

