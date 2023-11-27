Raiders waive Marcus Peters

Veteran cornerback Marcus Peters is moving on from the Raiders.

A report on Monday morning indicated that the team would part ways with Peters before returning from their Week 13 bye and Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports that the team has officially waived Peters.

Peters started every game for the Raiders this season, but was benched during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. He had 43 tackles, five passes defensed, and a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown.

If Peters clears waivers, he will be free to sign with any team as a free agent and his experience could help him land with another team in need of help in the defensive backfield for the stretch run.