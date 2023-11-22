Raiders waive Jaylon Smith

The Raiders are moving on from a veteran linebacker.

Las Vegas has waived linebacker Jaylon Smith, the team announced on Wednesday.

Smith signed with the Raiders off the Seahawks practice squad earlier this month, appearing in the Nov. 5 victory over the Giants. He recorded a pair of tackles in the contest, playing 25 defensive snaps.

A second-round pick in 2016, Smith appeared in 13 games for the Giants last season. He recorded 88 total tackles with three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

Smith began his career with Dallas, playing 68 games for the franchise from 2017-2021.

He’s subject to waivers.

Las Vegas also announced defensive end Emerson Smith has been signed to the practice squad.