Raiders vs. Patriots: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

After an impressive Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Raiders will travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots. To get you prepared for the game, here is everything you need to know about this Week 3 contest:

What: Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) at New England Patriots (1-1)

When: Monday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Radio: 95.7 The Game

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Odds: Patriots -6

Referee: Ron Torbert

TV: CBS

Announcing Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

TV Map:

