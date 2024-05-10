Raiders sign Round 3 OL DJ Glaze to 4-year rookie contract

As the Raiders rookies took the field for the first day of rookie minicamp, they did so with seven of their eight drafted rookies under contract. Six had signed their deals on Thursday and third round pick DJ Glaze put his name on the dotted line Friday morning.

#Raiders have signed 3rd round pick OT DJ Glaze…leavig only 2nd round pick G Jackson Powers-Johnson as only unsigned member of team's 8-man draft class…for now. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) May 10, 2024

As Gutierrez noted, the only remaining draft pick by the Raiders yet to be officially signed is second round pick (44 overall) Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Glaze signed a four-year deal worth $5.86 million with a cap hit of $1.07 million this season.

“[I can] just focus on football,” Glaze said of signing his deal. “I don’t have to worry about any of that extra stuff. Just get out here and work. Study, learn, just put it all together.”

The former Maryland tackle was selected with the 77th overall pick in April’s draft with GM Tom Telesco stating he will be in the mix for the right tackle job, along with third-year tackle Thayer Munford.

Both Glaze and Munford have some experience on the left side as well, so whoever wins the battle, the other figures to be the team’s swing tackle.

