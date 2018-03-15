Raiders sign Doug Martin, but that doesn't mean Marshawn Lynch is gone

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden said at the NFL scouting combine that he wanted Marshawn Lynch to be a big part of his team this season, and to this point that has held true.

Even when the Raiders agreed to terms with Doug Martin, a former Pro Bowl running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network’s MIchael Silver and The Athletic’s Vic Tafur said the Raiders plan to keep Lynch even after the Martin signing. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Martin signing.

Lynch came out of retirement to play for his hometown team in Oakland, and it would seem like he wouldn’t go play with someone else if he’s cut (though, with Lynch, nothing is predictable). Lynch showed last season he’s still a capable back, even if he’s not the same great player he was in Seattle. Lynch is due a $1 million roster bonus on March 18, so if he’s on the roster through the weekend it would be a great indication he’ll be the Raiders’ back this year.

Martin isn’t much more than a small gamble by the Raiders (he signed a one-year deal, via Rapoport). Martin has had two great seasons in the NFL and four terrible ones. If he works out for the Raiders that’s fine, but he’s not the type of back you’d rely on.

Lynch’s return to the NFL was one of the more entertaining stories of last year. It seems at the moment we’ll get another season of Lynch, this time with Gruden coaching him. That would be fun.

Reports said Marshawn Lynch is still in the Raiders’ plans for 2018. (AP)

