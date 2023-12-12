Raiders sign Brandon Parker to active roster, D.J. Fluker to practice squad

The Raiders made a pair of moves involving offensive linemen on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed tackle Brandon Parker to the 53-man roster. Parker played on special teams the last two weeks after being elevated from the practice squad on a temporary basis and the 2018 third-round pick played 54 games and made 32 starts for the Raiders from 2018 to 2021.

With Parker moving up to the active roster, the Raiders used the opening on the practice squad to add veteran lineman D.J. Fluker.

Fluker has not appeared in a regular season game since playing in every game for the Ravens during the 2020 season. The 2013 Chargers first-round pick has played in 108 games over his entire career and he has made 98 starts.