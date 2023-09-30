Raiders rule out Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday vs. Chargers

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Raiders officially ruled Garoppolo out, as a result of the concussion he suffered last week. Although Garoppolo finished the game, he immediately went to get checked for a concussion afterward and has been in the concussion protocol since.

It's not clear who will start for the Raiders on Sunday, veteran Brian Hoyer or fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell.

For Garoppolo, the injury is a major disappointment, as his inability to stay healthy has set back his career repeatedly, and now another injury is setting him back early in his career with the Raiders.