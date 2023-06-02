Raiders RB Zamir White drops weight, adds speed ahead of Year 2

One of the “hot” names at this time last summer was rookie RB Zamir White after the Raiders spent a fourth-round pick on him during the 2022 NFL Draft. After declining the fifth-year option for Josh Jacobs, there was some belief that White could play a big role in the offense right away.

Instead, White had just 17 total touches during his rookie season and was never a factor at all for the Raiders. But entering Year 2, the Raiders need White to become the clear-cut RB2 behind Jacobs.

In a recent article by Levi Edwards of Raiders.com, he wrote about some of his biggest takeaways from OTAs this week. One of which was that a lot of the second-year players appear to be in fantastic shape heading into the year, including White.

Here is a snippet of what Edwards had to say about the second-year back from Georgia:

“White appears to have slimmed down this offseason, with an increase in speed and quickness from this time last season.”

Coming out of college, White measured in at 6’0 and 214 pounds while running a 4.40 40-yard dash. He was already pretty explosive for his size, but the fact that he is even quicker now should be a terrifying thought for defenses.

Jacobs is still going to be the lead back for the Raiders during the 2023 season. But it wouldn’t be a surprise to see White get more work as the Raiders try to find ways to get him on the field as they try to keep Jacobs fresh for late in the season. White has a real chance to have a much bigger role during his sophomore year in the NFL.

