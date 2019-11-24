Raiders pull QB Derek Carr with Jets blowing them out

Raiders QB Derek Carr was pulled in the third quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

After the score got to 34-3, Jon Gruden had seen enough.

The Oakland Raiders made a quarterback change, though it’s hard to say that Derek Carr got benched. The New York Jets took a shocking 34-3 lead on Oakland in the third quarter, and Gruden pulled Carr in what became a laugher.

Carr completed 15 of his 27 pass attempts for 127 yards and a pick, along with an 11-yard scramble. Mike Glennon came on in relief for Carr, but he added to the heartache, fumbling on two of his first three snaps in the game.

Blame this one on the Raiders’ defense. The Jets scored on five of their first seven possessions, and the two that they did not were a missed field-goal try and an end-of-half kneel-down.

The Raiders are still guaranteed to be above .500 after this game, but they’ve been outscored on the season, thanks to a defense that has now allowed 27 or more points in five games this season and counting.

There’s no reason to expect Carr not to be out there next week in a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. And seeing Glennon as his replacement made that even more clear.

