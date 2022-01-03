The Raiders can make playoffs even without beating Chargers in Week 18

The Raiders have one game left in the season and if they win, they are in the playoffs. They will host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 in what is essentially a playoff game. Or is?

There is actually a scenario in which the Raiders could make the playoffs even if they lose to the Chargers next Sunday. How does that happen? Well, they would need a lot of help. Here is that exact scenario:

Steelers LOSE one of next two games (vs. Cleveland, at Baltimore)

Colts LOSE to Jaguars

That’s it. Basically, the Raiders would need the Steelers to lose once over the next two games and the Colts would need to lose in Jacksonville to the Jaguars. While it does seem pretty unlikely that the Colts would lose that game, they have not won in Jacksonville since 2014.

The Raiders shouldn’t; concern themselves about other playoff scenarios next week. Instead, they need to focus on just getting a win at home against a divisional rival. That is going to be tough enough.

