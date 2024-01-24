Raiders name Tom Telesco the team's new General Manager

Tom Telesco is staying in the AFC West.

The long-time General Manager of the L.A. Chargers has landed on his feet, as the G.M. of the Las Vegas Raiders. The team made it official on Tuesday night.

Telesco served as G.M. of the Chargers for 11 years. He was fired along with coach Brandon Staley the day after an embarrassing, lifeless, blowout loss to the Raiders.

On Telesco's watch, the Chargers drafted quarterback Justin Herbert, who seems to be a franchise quarterback but who has been held back by the rest of the organization.

Telesco, only the fifth G.M. in Raiders history, will now partner with coach Antonio Pierce, who parlayed an interim assignment into the permanent job.

It would help if Telesco can find a quarterback like Herbert, sooner than later.