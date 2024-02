Raiders mock draft roundup: Post Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is behind us. As is the Senior Bowl. Which means not only do we have the first full first round draft orders, but all the games to showcase draft talent are done, putting draft season into overdrive.

With that, we present the first Raiders mock draft database, with 17 different mock draft picks for the Raiders.

Top picks: Taliese Fuaga (5), Terrion Arnold (5), JJ McCarthy (3)

Picks by position: Tackle (6), Cornerback (6), Quarterback (3), Defensive Interior (2)

Offense: 9

Defense: 8

