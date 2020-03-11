Jon Gruden on Tom Brady rumours: 'You're killing me, man'

There’s still a week to go until free agents can sign with new clubs and the anticipation is getting to be a bit much for Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Tom Brady is being courted seriously for the first time in his career and has been linked to the Raiders, among other suitors, with reports suggesting that the six-time Super Bowl champion is ready to move on from the New England Patriots.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden provided Derek Carr with a vote of confidence amid rumours that Tom Brady is interested in signing with the club. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Acquiring Brady would likely spell the end for Derek Carr with the Raiders and Gruden was quick to give his incumbent quarterback a vote of confidence as the speculation continues.

“You’re killing me, man. We love our quarterback. Our quarterback’s a really good player, Derek Carr. I want to reiterate that to everybody here in Vegas. We’ve got a good, young quarterback, and the film, the statistics and analytics prove it,” Gruden said to John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Carr signed a five-year, $125-million extension with the Raiders in 2017. If the Raiders were to release Carr, they would incur $7.9 million in dead cap space, which would make it impractical to sign Brady, even if the Patriots’ quarterback would ostensibly drive fans to the seats of the brand-new Allegiant Stadium.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what Brady elects to do, but count Gruden among those who are just waiting on his decision—unless, of course, he knows something we don’t.

More NFL coverage from Yahoo Sports