Raiders to interview Luke Getsy for offensive coordinator

Now that Antonio Pierce has been named Raiders head coach, he's looking at someone who has spent plenty of time in the NFC North to potentially fill a key role on his staff.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Las Vegas will interview Luke Getsy to be the team's offensive coordinator.

Getsy spent the last two seasons as the Bears' offensive coordinator. Chicago finished the 2023 season No. 18 in points scored and No. 20 in total yards. But the club was No. 2 in rushing and No. 6 at 4.5 yards per carry.

Getsy's familiarity with Justin Fields could also make him an attractive candidate, depending on what the Bears elect to do with Fields and the No. 1 overall pick.

Getsy was previously the Packers' quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Las Vegas has also reportedly requested to speak with Rams quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Zac Robinson for their OC role.