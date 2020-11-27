Raiders Friday Injury Report: DE Clelin Ferrell questionable for Week 12

The Raiders held their final practice of the week on Friday as they are set to play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell is listed as questionable after finally coming off the COVID-19 list. Head coach Jon Gruden wouldn’t confirm or deny his status for Sunday, but it does appear he is on track to play.

The only other player listed on the injury report for the Raiders is safety Erik Harris, who missed both Wednesday and Thursday’s practice. He is listed as questionable for Week 12. If he can’t go, look for Jeff Heath to be the team’s full-time free safety against Atlanta.

Here is the full injury report via the Las Vegas Raiders:

Here is the final Week 12 injury report for the #Raiders pic.twitter.com/O8lBG81fJR — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 27, 2020

Make sure to continue to check back at the Raiders Wire daily for all of the latest injury information surrounding the Raiders.