Raiders take first lead on Michael Mayer's first career TD

After six field goals — three by each team — the Raiders scored the first touchdown of Sunday Night Football. It has given the Raiders their first lead.

Rookie tight end Michael Mayer made a spectacular catch on a 7-yard pass from Aidan O'Connell for his first career touchdown. It gave the Raiders a 16-9 lead with 14:10 remaining.

Mayer entered Sunday with 13 catches for 159 yards and has three catches for 19 yards and the score tonight.

O'Connell is 15-of-24 for 146 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Raiders have only 217 yards.

The Jets added a fourth Greg Zuerlein field goal on their next drive to reduce their deficit to 16-12. Zuerlein has kicks of 47, 53, 30 and 45 yards.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson has made kicks of 41, 54 and 40.