Raiders, Eagles Wednesday injury report: DT Johnathan Hankins returns to practice

Sunday in Denver the Raiders were forced to shuffle around their defensive line due to the loss of Johnathan Hankins. The veteran nose tackle missed all week of practice with a hip injury he suffered in the loss to the Bears the previous week.

Wednesday they got some good news with Hankins returning to the field. He was limited in practice, but his attendance was a good sign he could be available when the Raiders take on the Eagles this Sunday.

With safety Roderic Teamer placed on injured reserve today, the only other Raiders player who missed practice due to injury was safety Dallin Leavitt (quad).

Others who were limited along with Hankins including WR Bryan Edwards (hamstring), LT Kolton Miller (pectoral), and WR Henry Ruggs III.

#Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins returns to practice. He was limited with hip injury. Others limited include Bryan Edwards (hamstring), Kolton Miller (pectoral), and Henry Ruggs III (knee) pic.twitter.com/SRy5kqA6Yb — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) October 20, 2021

The Eagles had just one player miss practice Wednesday; safety Anthony Harris. Limited with injury were DE Derek Barnett (foot), and LS Rick Lovato (hamstring).