Raiders DE Chandler Jones arrested in Las Vegas for violating protective order

Chandler Jones, who has been away from the team all season, made another string of concerning social media posts on Thursday night

Chandler Jones, who has been away from the team all season, made another string of concerning social media posts on Thursday night. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Getty Images) (Las Vegas Review-Journal via Getty Images)

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested overnight in Las Vegas after he allegedly violated a protective order.

Jones was arrested without incident, according to TMZ’s Mike Babcock, and was taken to the Clark County Detention Center. Specifics of his arrest or the protective order in question are not known. He was listed as an inmate on the Clark County Detention Center’s website as of Friday morning.

According to The Athletic's Tashan Reed, Jones has an initial court date set for Dec. 4.

#Raiders DE Chandler Jones was arrested Friday morning for a charge listed as "VIOL DOM VIOLENCE TPO," which is a violation of a temporary protection order. His bail has been set at $15,000 and a court date has been set for Dec. 4, 2023. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 29, 2023

The incident was the latest in a string for Jones, who has been away from the team all season and was placed on the non-football illness list earlier this month. Jones first started making a series of expletive-filled social media posts on Sept. 5, and even said he didn’t want to play for the Raiders anymore. He said he was locked out of the team’s facility, too, and made accusations against Raiders team owner Mark Davis, general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels.

Jones has continued posting concerning things on social media ever since, even as recently as Thursday night. He said that the Raiders sent a crisis response team to his house, and posted a video where he was laughing about the Raiders’ attempts to “spook him.” Earlier this week, Jones said he was taken to a hospital “against my will.”

Jones made a series of more troubling social media posts involving McDaniels, former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, former Raiders receiver Antonio Brown, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and more on Thursday night, though he deleted many of them.

McDaniels was asked about Jones on Friday.

"I don't have much to add to any of that," McDaniels said Friday, via Reed. "Nothing's changed on our end in terms of his status and everything else. I'm not up to speed on everything."

The NFL issued a brief statement on Friday.

"We have been closely monitoring the matter and have been in constant communication with the Raiders," the league said, via the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Raiders followed suit soon after.

"The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs," the team said. "He, his family and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment."

Jones, 33, has played in the NFL for 11 seasons. He joined the Raiders last year after a six-year run with the Arizona Cardinals, and had 38 total tackles and 4.5 sacks in 15 games. Jones, a four-time Pro Bowler who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, is in the second year of a three-year, $51 million deal with the Raiders.