Raiders cut Isaac Rochell after claiming Jack Jones

The Raiders announced their waiver claim of cornerback Jack Jones, who the Patriots cut Monday.

To get Jones on the roster, the team had to make a corresponding move Tuesday.

They announced they waived defensive end Isaac Rochell, who was inactive in Week 10.

Rochell, 28, has played eight games with one start this season. He has seen action on 120 defensive snaps and 33 on special teams this season.

Rochell has 10 tackles.

He is in his seventh season since the Chargers drafted him in the seventh round, seeing action for the Chargers, Colts, Browns and Raiders. Rochell has 113 tackles, 9.5 sacks, an interception and 17 quaterback hits in 78 career games.