Raiders claim Jack Jones on waivers

The Patriots didn't want him. The Raiders do.

Cornerback Jack Jones, a 2022 fourth-round pick in New England, has been claimed on waivers by the Raiders, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Jones, as Garafolo notes, played at Arizona State when Pierce was a member of the coaching staff. Jones also played high school football for Pierce, who was the coach at Long Beach Poly through 2017.

The familiarity might be exactly what Jones needs. Something kept him from working out with the Patriots, and we've heard that other members of the Sun Devils coaching staff believed Jones would never make it in the NFL.

Maybe Jones's only chance of making it comes from playing for Pierce, who might have the kind of relationship with Jones that gets him to focus and perform and otherwise comply with all expectations.

And, if not, the Raiders can waive him, the same as the Patriots did.