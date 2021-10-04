Raiders, Chargers announce Week 4 inactives ahead of Monday Night Football

We are just minutes away from the start of Raiders-Chargers on Monday Night Football. It’s a huge divisional game in arguably the best division in football. It’s also the second Monday night game that the Raiders have had this season after playing the Ravens in Week 1.

The Raiders will be getting a big boost in Week 4 as Josh Jacobs is active and is back in the lineup for the first time since Week 1. It remains to be seen how much work he will get in this game after missing two contests with a foot injury. However, the fact that he is active and did practice most of the week means he shouldn’t be all that limited.

They will be without rookie defensive end Malcolm Koonce, who is a healthy scratch for this game. Instead, look for Clelin Ferrell and Carl Nassib to see more snaps behind the starters here in Week 4.

Here is the full list of inactive for both the Raiders and the Chargers ahead of this contest:

Raiders:

DE Malcolm Koonce

OT Jackson Barton

TE Nick Bowers

DT Damion Square

(This post will update when the Chargers announce their inactive list)

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.