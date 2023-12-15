Raiders' 63-point game was second-highest score since the merger, behind Dolphins' 70

The two highest point totals an NFL team has scored in a game since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger both happened this season.

In Week Three, the Dolphins beat the Broncos 70-20, the most points any team has scored in the modern era of football.

And then on Thursday night, the Raiders beat the Chargers 63-21, for the second-most points a team has scored since the merger, trailing only the Dolphins' 70-point game.

There have been a total of 10 NFL games in which a team scored 63 or more points, but eight of those 10 were in the pre-merger days. Only this year's Dolphins and this year's Raiders have done it in the post-merger era.

The highest score ever put up in an NFL game was 73 points by the Bears in the 1940 NFL Championship Game. Chicago beat Washington 73-0. Both the Dolphins and Raiders took their foot off the gas pedal late in the fourth quarter, rather than trying to top 73 points. But they'll be satisfied with the two highest point totals since the merger.