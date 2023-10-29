Raheem Mostert is expected to play Sunday

The Dolphins will have cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the lineup for the first time this season when they take on the Patriots on Sunday and they are set to have running back Raheem Mostert on the field as well.

Mostert was listed as questionable to face New England because of an ankle injury, but expressed optimism about his status after returning for limited practices on Thursday and Friday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he will indeed be active for Week Eight.

Mostert has nine touchdowns in seven games this season, so his presence will be a welcome one.

Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) is set to be a game-time call while safety Jevon Holland (concussion) is not expected to play this weekend.