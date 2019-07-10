Rafael Nadal powers past Sam Querrey to maintain winning run as he marches into semi-finals

Rafael Nadal is into the Wimbledon semi-finals - Getty Images Europe

Just moments before Rafael Nadal won the second set against Sam Querrey, an unmistakable murmur drifted into No 1 Court that confirmed Roger Federer’s passage into the semi-finals. His great rival had done his bit; Nadal was not going to pass up his date with destiny.

Poor Querrey was certainly not about to stand in his way. The American entered this quarter-final with the most fearsome serve in the tournament. He had dropped just one of his 73 service games entering this match, firing down 100 aces in the process. Querrey served a further 22 against Nadal and was still broken six times in the Spaniard’s 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 victory.

That’s what Nadal does to you. Coming into this tournament after 12 months in which virtually every part of his body had been ravaged by injury, Nadal’s speed of thought and foot remains a marvel to behold. Only Novak Djokovic could fare so well under a deluge of 130mph howitzers.

The third seed now enters Friday’s blockbuster against Federer off the back of a 17-game winning streak, which encompasses his 12th French Open title. “I think I am playing with a very high intensity, playing aggressive, serving well and returning very well,” Nadal said. “Today was big, big challenge against a serve like Sam. Have the chance to break him six times, I think, is a lot against a player like him. A victory that means a lot to me. Very happy.”

This is not the all-action Nadal model circa 2006-2011. As he admitted afterwards he has had to compensate for his creaking limbs by serving harder, running less and volleying more. That would seem a recipe for success on what is historically his least successful surface. His touch at the net was positively Federer-esque where he lost one of 14 points.

Nadal broke the formidable Querrey serve six times in the Spaniard’s 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 victory. Credit: GETTY IMAGES

“I think we managed to add things because we lose things on the other hand,” Nadal said. “We need to add new things because of the age, we are losing another thing from the other side.”

Still the final game brought enough snapshots of the Nadal of old to keep the nostalgics happy as he scrambled to return what looked like a surefire Querrey winner on the half volley before sealing match point with a trademark curling forehand. He even removed his shirt to the delight of a sizeable contingent of the patrons on No 1 court.

Even as an unseeded player, Querrey represented a vaseline smeared banana skin of an assignment for Nadal. Querrey had previously dispatched Djokovic and Andy Murray here in 2016 and 2017 while Nadal has been knocked out of these Championships by players of the not-so considerable calibre of Steve Darcis, Dustin Brown and Lukas Rosol.

He was clearly aware of the psychological significance of breaking the Querrey serve which he celebrated with gusto in the third game. Still Querrey proved a stubborn opponent as Nadal spurned four set points before the American broke back at 5-4 when Nadal put a forehand wide. Querrey saved a further three break points on his next service game before trying an ill-advised drop shot that Nadal had no problem reaching. Still Querrey would not go away forcing three break points to take the first set into a tiebreak. He could not convert those and a close-fought first set gave way to a procession.

Clearly minds were already turning to what was to come with one punter shouting “Let’s go, Roger” in the third set to which Nadal responded “wake up”. Now the people have the rematch they have craved since their epic 2008 final. Like forbidden lovers they have been kept apart for 11 long years at these Championships almost as if the tennis gods determined they could not improve upon perfection. Friday brings their opportunity to recreate their own Mona Lisa of tennis matches.

“To play against Roger always is a unique situation,” Nadal said. “I’m excited to be back on this court against him after 11 years. It means a lot for me and probably for him, too. Excited about this match, excited about this opportunity to be again in that round against him. Always I say the same: of course, the opportunities to play against each other every time are less, but we still here. After tomorrow we going to have another chance.”

7:01PM

Rafael Nadal wins! Nadal 7-5 6-2 6-2 Querrey

He might be minutes from victory, but Nadal isn't letting his standards slip. He's raging at himself after hitting a simple volley into the net with the entire court gaping.

From his worst to his very best in a flash! Querrey looks to have beaten his man with a fizzing forehand, but Nadal somehow stretches to get his strings on it, and not only that, direct the shot to an area where Querrey doesn't stand a chance of getting it back. Too good.

And that. my friends is that! Nadal wraps it up in style, blasting a forehand past Querrey to win the game to 15. He turns to the crowd and pumps both fists, and they whoop approvingly as he removes his sweaty shirt. He's into the Wimbledon semi-finals again, comfortably in the end, but Querrey didn't half give him a good fight in that first set.

6:55PM

Nadal* 7-5 6-2 5-2 Querrey (*denotes next server)

Querrey gets a little lucky as a backhand clips the top of the net and bounces down just inside Nadal's half of the court. It's initially called out before the umpire makes a correction. A big time ace caps off a rare game held to love for Querrey, but now Nadal will serve for the match.

6:53PM

Nadal 7-5 6-2 5-1 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

Querrey isn't going to lie down here. The match might be all but over, but he's still fighting hard, and reaches deuce thanks in the most part to a couple of unforced errors by the Spaniard. Nadal rights the wrong, smashing two forehands past his opponent to move a single game away from victory. That doesn't stop him reaching for a new racket, though. Always business.

6:47PM

Nadal* 7-5 6-2 4-1 Querrey (*denotes next server)

It's looking like Querrey might respond in the exact same way and he aces to take a 30-love lead, but Rafa is back on terms in a flash, nailing a forehand past the American before Querrey blasts one long... and then repeats the mistake. Nadal has a chance to go two breaks up in the third, and that really would be that.

Querrey and Nadal duel at the net Credit: REX

He pulls it back to deuce, before a double fault sets up another Nadal break point. He's not missing this one. Rafa swats a forehand nonchalantly past Querrey, who read it all wrong, and he has one foot and four toes in the semi-finals.

6:42PM

Nadal 7-5 6-2 3-1 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

Nadal hits the ball precisely five times on the way to the easiest hold you'll see all day. Two unreturned serves, a forehand winner and another unreturned serve - job done.

6:39PM

Nadal* 7-5 6-2 2-1 Querrey (*denotes next server)

Nadal looks like an expert swordsman at times, the way he flamboyantly flays his enemies with those rasping forehands. One such shot puts him in another good position to break, at 30-30 on the Querrey serve, before a backhand down the line secures a break point. This time Querrey saves it with a strong volley at the net.

He should save the whole game too - he aces to take the advantage before being gifted a simple smash to seal it, but hits it wide and looks despairingly at the sky. Good response, though, as Querrey takes the next two points with ease, and he's on the board in the third.

6:34PM

Nadal 7-5 6-2 2-0 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

Nadal follows up a simple break with a routine hold, capped in typical fashion with a monstrous forehand that doesn't give Querrey a chance. Rafa's ready to go back to his hotel.

6:30PM

Nadal* 7-5 6-2 1-0 Querrey (*denotes next server)

Nadal wastes absolutely no time going for the jugular against the Querrey serve in the third set. He soars out to a love-40 lead, the third point courtesy of a challenge off a long Querrey backhand he really shouldn't have needed, before the American fights back. He finds an ace to pull it back to 30-40, and thinks he's brought it to deuce with a sweet lob, only for Rafa to steam in and whip a return back past him, when Querrey was expecting the power strike down the line. Sublime.

6:26PM

Nadal reaches for a forehand

Nadal reaches for a forehand Credit: Reuters

6:25PM

Nadal 7-5 6-2 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

Easy as you like. After a first set which went around an hour, Nadal wraps the second up in little over half, sealing it by rushing to the net to smash a winner, taking the game to 15. Just before that point you could hear a roar go up from Centre Court - Roger Federer is in control in his game too, and everything is setting up perfectly for these two great rivals to go head-to-head in the semi-final. Nadal wins the second set 6-2.

6:20PM

Nadal* 7-5 5-2 Querrey (*denotes next server)

Ominous. Nadal jumps out to a love-30 lead on Querrey's serve as he looks to turn the screw. A successful challenge means they have to replay the point which could make it love-40, but instead Querrey aces, and he's back in the game.

On the next point Nadal has Querrey scrambling all over the place, and draws blood with a sliced backhand. That'll be two break points. Again he only needs one, and Sam Querrey is staring down the barrell of being two sets down to Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon. Good luck, fella...

6:16PM

Nadal 7-5 4-2 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

Nadal expertly finds the corner with a forehand down the line to take a 15-love lead, before going long with a backhand while under no pressure. He grunts in annoyance, and is even more wound up are firing a forehand well wide of the mark to give Querrey a sniff of a break back.

Querrey moves Nadal around the court well to earn himself two break points. Could this be the moment for the big guy? A turning point in the set? Not yet. Nadal saves both comfortably, before taking the advantage with a big ace.

Nadal thinks he's won the game with a forehand down the line, but it's called out. Rafa challenges but the umpires are right, and it's not all that close. No matter, Nadal smokes the exact same shot past Querrey on the next point to take the advantage again, but that's a huge return from Querrey! The double-handed backhand is too much for him, and we're back to deuce. This is feeling like a pivotal game in the match.

No sooner have I said that and Nadal has wrapped it up. Two routine points secure his service game after a good battle.

6:08PM

Nadal* 7-5 3-2 Querrey (*denotes next server)

Oof. Querrey is stood completely motionless as Nadal somehow reaches to return a vicious serve with an outstretched backhand. The shot skims the right tramline and the American never stood a chance. Thankfully for him it's the only point Nadal wins in the game.

6:05PM

Nadal 7-5 3-1 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

Querrey, a set and a break down, needs to pull something out of his cap - and soon. Nadal doesn't have a cap to pull anything out of (always the headband for him), but he doesn't need one. He swats all 6'6" of Querrey aside with an ace followed by a powerful forehand winner, before a backhand smash secures another simple hold.

6:01PM

Nadal* 7-5 2-1 Querrey (*denotes next server)

A trademark backhand pass gives Nadal the early lead, and gets the crowd on its feet, before an even more vintage forehand makes it love-30. Querrey fails with a drop shot, Nadal sprinting in to knock the ball simply past the American to take a 15-40 lead - and give him two break points.

He only needs one, a deft drop shot showing Querrey exactly how it's done. First blood: Rafa. How much does the big man have left?

5:58PM

Nadal 7-5 1-1 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

...And Rafa responds in quite the same manner, hitting back-to-back aces before Querrey knocks a tame forehand into the net as he holds to love.

5:56PM

Nadal* 7-5 0-1 Querrey (*denotes next server)

That's far more routine. Querrey holds the first service game of the second set with ease. A chance for us all to breathe.

5:53PM

Nadal celebrates the huge break of Querrey's serve to set up his set-winning service game

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates a winner Credit: Getty Images

Here's a photo showing just how much Nadal is having to fight against Querrey here today. He's popped off court for a quick break, probably in need of a little respite after that excellent first set, but the second should be underway imminently. Here Rafa comes, in fact...

5:50PM

Nadal 7-5 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

So after that thrilling game Nadal has a chance to serve for the set. Querrey's giving him nothing though, and continues to play with relentless aggression as he forces the Spaniard into the net to lead 0-15. Nadal chastises himself as he needlessly hits a backhand return long, and Querrey has a real chance to keep the set alive at 0-30.

Nadal bites back, it's now 30-30 after two routine service points, but Nadal is struggling with accuracy on his first. He fails again, and Querrey takes advantage, pushing Nadal wide with a powerful forehand which the No 3 seed cannot return. Break point.

This time Nadal makes no mistake with the serve. He pumps his fist after an ace brings it back to deuce, but his mood doesn't take long to turn again. A wild miss gives Querrey the advantage, and another opportunity for a huge break. One Nadal denies with a well-placed forehand. What a battle this is.

Querrey gets a third bite at the cherry (cherrey?) when Nadal finds the net with a slightly lazy forehand, but he again responds with an ace. That's three break points saved and counting. Finally Nadal has a chance to take the set as Querrey pushes a backhand long off Nadal's serve, and he takes it, a wide forehand from the American sealing the deal! Nadal wins the first set 7-5.

5:40PM

Nadal* 6-5 Querrey (*denotes next server)

Now's the time for Querrey's trebuchet serve to hold firm. And it does to move to 30-15. He is moving well, from side to side and back and forth. He misses an opportunity to pass Nadal with his backhand down the line, whacking it into the tape. Thirty-all. Another backhand error gives Nadal break point. Querrey defends it with a 136mph serve straight down the middle. A forehand error at full stretch gives Nadal another break point which Querrey defends with an ace. Nadal attacks the second serve to move to advantage again, smashing the winner. Wide serve to the ad court takes us back to deuce as Querrey smites a forehand winner back past Nadal. A double fault hands advantage back to Nadal. he went for it, a 133 mph second serve and Nadal breaks with a backhand down the line that Querrey can't keep in play.

5:34PM

Nadal 5-5 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

Nadal serves for the set. At love-30 down Nadal is pumped to win a point with a lovely volley chiseled over from toe-level. He then flays a backhand crosscourt winner followed by another deft volley to turn it around to 40-30. Querrey keeps swinging though and ties it up at deuce. Nadal, dripping with sweat, is told he is taking too long. Next time he'll lose a first serve. Querrey swipes a fine backhand to move to advantage and Querrey breaks back!

5:26PM

Nadal* 5-4 Querrey (*denotes next server)

Nadal uses vicious spin to disconcert Querrey and provoke errors that take him to 15-40. Querrey defends the first set point with an ace and saves the second with a subtle, disguised drop. A double fault gives Nadal a third set/break point. He saves that one with a bazooka ace, too. He moves to advantage with another at 138 mph down the centre line but misses his opportunity to hold by overhitting a forehand. A pair of aces take Nadal out of the game and take his total so far, in a losing cause, to 13.

5:20PM

Nadal 5-3 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

Querrey manages to dent Nadal's service and wins a fine rally, containing Nadal's sliced backhand attempts to draw him into the net to whip a forehand crosscourt winner to move to deuce. He moves to advantage by attacking Nadal's second serve, going to the net and nailing a backhand volley winner. Nadal defends the break point with a deep serve that Querrey cannot keep in, moves to the net off the back of a superb forehand whipped down the line to smash a winner and now has game point himself. A double see-saws them back down to deuce. A frontal assault on Querrey's return pivots Nadal back to advantage and he seals the hold with a forehand whipped deep that Querrey cannot get back over the net.

5:11PM

Nadal* 4-3 Querrey (*denotes next server)

They are rattling through the service holds now.

Querrey had to hold serve 6 times per set today and win tiebreakers. Unlikely to make a dent in Nadal's service games. — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) July 10, 2019

5:08PM

Nadal 4-2 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

Nadal successfully challenges a Querrey return off his second serve to move to 40-love. It was out, only by a milimetre, and he maintains his record of not yet dropping a single point on his serve by finishing off another three-stroke rally with a forehand winner.

5:05PM

Nadal* 3-2 Querrey (*denotes next server)

Qurrey's radar and firepower return as he consistently makes his first serve and hauls Nadal's charge back in. The serves that trim the centre line are proving particularly effective.

5:03PM

Nadal 3-1 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

Nadal is stoked. Red hot from the start, he holds to love, even with a couple of fenced backhands from the bottom left corner of the court. Apologies for the (now corrected) scoreboard error.

4:59PM

Nadal* 2-1 Querrey (*denotes next server)

Querrey's first serve loses its reliability and Nadal twice pounces on second serves to set up a break point which he converts at the first attempt. Querrey had attacked Nadal's forehand, approached the net and was beaten with a bullet whipped across him and at his feet that he could only scoop back into the net. Nadal breaks.

4:56PM

Nadal 1-1 Querrey* (*denotes next server)

Nadal pins a forehand return, leaping behind the baseline and swatting it with great racket speed to nail a winner and rack up an easy hold.

4:55PM

Nadal* 0-1 Querrey (*denotes next server)

Querrey rolls his first ace, wide and kicking to move 30-15 ahead and twice shows that he isn't going to hang around on the baseline. A lovely drop shot takes him to 40-15 off Nadal's backhand serve-return and closes out the hold with a second ace. Nadal takes a long drink at the change of ends despite it not being a stipulated break. Andrew Castle thinks it poor form Tim Henman calls it a 'grey area'.

4:12PM

Good afternoon

Rob Bagchi here, parachuting in from the cricket to start the blog until Charlie has finished his Djokovic report. Here's AP's preview:

Sam Querrey is in the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the third time in four years. His reward as he tries to reach his first Grand Slam final? A matchup against 18-time major champion Rafael Nadal.

"It's going to just get harder and harder," the American said. "It's his least favorite place of the Slams - and he's 'finalled' it five times. And he's been rolling through guys."

Querrey, who is ranked 65th after recently returning from an injured abdominal muscle, used his big serve to get past Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Monday in the first meeting between two U.S. men in the fourth round or later at Wimbledon in 19 years.

Querrey hit 25 aces and saved all four break points he faced.

"I love playing here and I'm getting more comfortable every year. I like playing on the grass," Querrey said. "It's becoming more of a thing when I get here: I don't care so much who I'm playing, because I have just the confidence that I can make a run, regardless of who's in front of me."

Querrey knocked out Djokovic in 2016 and an ailing Murray in 2017 Credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

In 2016, he upset defending champion Novak Djokovic on the way to the quarter-finals.

In 2017, he upset defending champion Andy Murray on the way to the semi-finals.

Now comes Nadal, who won Wimbledon twice and was the runner-up three other times in a span of five appearances from 2006-11.

"I'm going to have to serve incredibly well, take my chances when I get them," Querrey said, "and, you know, hopefully I can have a good day out there."

Nadal, who is seeded third, carries a 16-match winning streak into the quarter-final against Querrey. That includes a 12th trophy at the French Open last month.

"When he plays well, he can be very, very dangerous in all surfaces," Nadal said. "But, of course, in fast surfaces, when he serves with his aggressive game, maybe more."

This is the 24th time the Big Three all reached the quarterfinals of a major tournament; one of them ended up with the title on 20 of the previous occasions.

"It's pretty incredible, their dominance. They don't seem to take a Slam off, rarely a Masters Series off," Querrey said. "They're engaged and focused - match-in, match-out - for 15 years.