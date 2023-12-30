Quotes: Tom Izzo talks about Michigan State basketball’s gritty win over Indiana State
Michigan State pulled out a gritty win over Indiana State on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Sycamores 87-75 at the Breslin Center.
Despite trailing by 5 with just over ten minutes to go in the game, an outstanding ten minute stretch to close out the game commenced for the Spartans, outscoring the opposition 28-12, and taking the double digit win.
Even though the name on the jersey said Indiana State, this felt like a big time game and a big time win for Michigan State.
Check out what Tom Izzo had to say after the game:
On the game ...
Izzo says he feels this "will be a big-time win" for MSU
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 30, 2023
On what he said to ISU's coach ...
MSU coach Tom Izzo says he told ISU coach Josh Schertz "that was as well-coached and as good a team as we've played." Felt there were "a lot of big plays in the game," particularly Hall with the two buckets when ISU went zone.
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 30, 2023
On MSU's defense ...
Izzo says he felt MSU's defense was good on some of the shots ISU was making early. Sycamores were 14-for-28 from 3-point range before missing seven straight in the final 11+ minutes.
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 30, 2023
On Jaden Akins ...
Izzo says Akins has been one of his most improved players since the loss to Wisconsin, proving he's a two-way player like Gary Harris.
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 30, 2023
On Jeremy Fears ...
Izzo says everything MSU has learned so far about Jeremy Fears' injuries is good, but "it'll be a while" for him to heal. At least 6-8 weeks, he said. Concern is preventing any infections.
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 30, 2023
On AJ Hoggard ...
Izzo: "A.J. (Hoggard), he's from Philly. He isn't hurt."
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 30, 2023