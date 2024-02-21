Advertisement

Quotes: Tom Izzo reviews Michigan State basketball’s home loss to Iowa

Andrew Brewster
·2 min read

It was a frustrating night for the Spartans, as Michigan State basketball yet again suffers a tough loss this year after going on a nice run.

Two steps forward, one step back seems to be the theme of this year, and that was very much the case on Tuesday night, when MSU lost to Iowa 78-71 after they just won two straight road games and beat a good Illinois team at home.

After the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo spoke to the media about the loss and his thoughts on the game, and you can find the notable quotes from that session below.

Tom Izzo: MSU 'looked like we were in quicksand'

Izzo on the poor defense from the centers

Izzo points to one center who Iowa 'killed'

On Xavier Booker

Izzo on the energy tonight

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire