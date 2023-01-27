Quotes: Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo talks to the media after victory over Iowa

Michigan State squeaked out a huge Big Ten victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night. It was a game the Spartans struggled in, and trailed for much of, but the veteran team was able to step up and pick up the win down the stretch.

The game also saw the return of Malik Hall, who has missed a second stint this season due to a foot injury. It was a welcomed return for the Spartans, as he came back with a bang.

Check out what Spartans head coach Tom Izzo had to say after the key win over Iowa:

MSU coach Tom Izzo: "We lost a couple we deserved to win. Tonight, I think we might have won one I'm not sure we deserved to win. As Jud used to say, an ugly win is better than a pretty loss." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 27, 2023

Coach Izzo says that MSU had trouble with ball-screen defense and "couldn't guard Ulis with a fishnet." — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) January 27, 2023

Izzo says Walker is still not 100%, but that he showed a lot of guts in coming back and hitting a big shot after getting hurt. — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) January 27, 2023

Coach Izzo says that Fran drew up a nice play in the final seconds and he would have to check the film to see how the shooter get so open. The plan was to switch everything except the five (center position). — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) January 27, 2023

Izzo says he felt Iowa played as hard as he's seen the Hawkeyes play all season tonight. Added earlier it might have been their best defensive performance. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 27, 2023

Izzo says, "the next man up theory is a crock. You have to do it, but you are not going to be as good." He says MSU is clearly better with Hall and Akins. — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) January 27, 2023

Izzo says he expects Malik Hall to be sore Friday after playing 25 minutes in his return. He was a big reason Kris Murray scored just 11 points on 5 of 13 shooting. Hoggard, Hauser and others also took turns on Iowa's top scorer. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 27, 2023

Izzo says, "there is no quit in our guys." He also credits the crowd for giving MSU energy today. He says the players mentioned it in the locker room after the game. — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) January 27, 2023

Izzo says, "It feels like we have been through two seasons and we are only halfway through" the Big Ten season. — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) January 27, 2023

"We're gonna get better," Izzo said to end the postgame press conference. — Ryan O'Bleness (@ryanobleness) January 27, 2023

