Quincy Williams fined $26,666, most of any NFL player in Week One

Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was the NFL's most-fined player in Week One.

Williams racked up $26,666 in fines for Monday night's win over the Bills. This year the NFL is announcing all fines for on-field infractions related to player safety, and Williams was fined the most money of anyone.

The NFL handed Williams two $13,333 fines for unnecessary roughness, one for a hit on Bills running back Damien Harris and one for a hit on Bills running back James Cook.

Williams was not flagged for either play, raising the question of why the officials missed two different hits that the league office felt were such serious infractions.