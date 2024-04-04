Quavo, Jamie Foxx were present at Bears, Caleb Williams' dinner before his pro day: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This week, the Bears crossed off their final to-do item in their full-fledged evaluation of USC quarterback and expected No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams.

They brought him to Chicago for a top-30 visit this week. They took him out to dinner; more specifically, Sophia Steaks in Lake Forest. They likely got medicals for him, which he declined to partake in during the NFL Scouting Combine.

All in all, it was a successful visit, sources said to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. But the Bears have taken a liking to Williams well before his visit to Chicago. They had dinner with him previously leading up to his pro day.

According to Peter Schrager, some A-list celebrities were in the building.

"The pro day, which was a couple of weeks ago, they took him to a place called 'Bird Streets' in Los Angeles, which is a private members club," Schrager said on "The Herd." "It was kind of cool for the Bears guys --- I spoke to sources there --- to see how Caleb kinda operates in that LA scene. At that dinner, they're there at a table. But there are also celebrities. I think Quavo from the Migos was there. And Jamie Foxx was there.

"The one thing that the Bears have told me in that interaction was 'He moves quietly.' He's not a 'Look at me!' guy. If anything, he's kinda quiet and a little bit more reserved than you would imagine from a Heisman Trophy, No. 1 overall pick, who made all this NIL (name, image, likeness) money."

"Caleb Williams has checked every box for the Bears."



— @PSchrags goes behind the scenes on the USC QB meeting with Chicago pic.twitter.com/5uxfwJ3JwK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 4, 2024

It's interesting. The way Schrager phrased it, it sounds like the Bears wanted to get him out to dinner in a high-end place with celebrities around. They wanted to see how Williams behaved in the LA scene, and they were impressed, according to Schrager.

The more and more the Bears continue to meet with Williams, the more apparent it's becoming that they think highly of his character. Williams entered the pre-draft process with questions about his character. But he appears to be eliminating any potential, previous doubts the Bears had about him.

"Williams' visit was a success," Schrock wrote Thursday. "The likely future face of the franchise continued to make a positive impression on everyone in the building, from key decision-makers to coaches and other members of the organization."

This visit cleared the "final hurdle" the Bears needed to jump for Williams' evaluation. And to this point, they've done a bunch of work evaluating and meeting with their likely new quarterback.

A Bears contingent met with Williams late at night during the NFL Scouting Combine. It was a brief meeting, but the Bears were able to get to know him and test his knowledge.

Then, a cohort of Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus, Shane Waldron, Kerry Joseph and nearly 10 Bears staff members flew to Southern California for his pro day. That's when their dinner with celebrities at a private club in Los Angeles happened with Williams.

Poles told the media after that they would host Williams for a top-30 visit during the first week of April, which they completed this week. They can do a variety of things with Williams at Halas Hall, including on-field workouts, drills, formal meetings and medicals.

Remember, Williams declined to provide his medicals at the NFL Combine. He did, however, agree to provide medicals for teams with the capability to draft him. He likely completed medicals for the Bears at Halas Hall during his top-30 visit, solidifying the Bears' complete evaluation of him.

Now until the draft, it appears the Bears are doing their best to build a relationship with him and the team for when they take him with the No. 1 pick.

