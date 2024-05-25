Quadruple is a 'dream come true': Barca's Putellas

Alexia Putellas lifts the women's Champions League trophy after scoring in the 2-0 win over Lyon at San Mames on Saturday (ANDER GILLENEA)

Barcelona playmaker Alexia Putellas said winning the quadruple was a "dream come true" after the Catalan giants beat Lyon 2-0 in the women's Champions League final on Saturday.

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Putellas struck the second to ensure Barcelona won the trophy for the third time after Aitana Bonmati put them ahead in Bilbao.

"Winning the Spanish Super Cup in January, the months keep passing, the Copa de la Reina, Liga F, all won," Putellas told TVE.

"We wanted to win it all and reach the grand final, the Champions League, with all three trophies and the chance to win a fourth.

"Obviously it's a dream come true, what we have achieved."

Barcelona had never beaten Lyon before in four encounters and lost to the French giants, eight-time record winners, in the 2019 and 2022 finals.

"We have a lot of respect for Lyon," said Putellas.

"Our objective was to win four trophies out of four. After the Champions League win last season, we said we wanted to be here in Bilbao because we knew what it would mean. We can't ask for anything else.

"We have achieved everything we wanted. Every minute of sacrifice has been worth the effort -- and I'd say that not after the game, but before, just entering in the stadium it was worth it."

Putellas has largely featured as a substitute since her return from a knee injury last year but penned a new deal with Barcelona earlier this week until 2026.

"My objective was always to stay at Barcelona," she continued.

"This week it is official and I could not have more hunger or excitement to start this new deal, to keep winning, competing and giving everything for this club."

