QC Running Festival set for Memorial Day

The fourth annual Quad Cities Running Festival will be Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, in support of the local non-profit LIVEFIT with Lupus, according to a news release. (May 10 is World Lupus Day.)

Festival organizers have chosen to relocate to the Rust Belt, East Moline, a popular nightlife destination, for a point-to-point race along the Great River Trail on the Mississippi. “Many thanks go out to local municipalities in Port Byron, Hampton, and East Moline for being great partners in supporting this new course vision,” the release says.

Previously held at TBK Bank Sports Complex, the Quad Cities Running Festival is expanding its reach and appeal with this move to the Rust Belt. The festival’s new location is expected to infuse the event with a vibrant and festive atmosphere, enhancing the overall experience for participants and spectators alike.

Lupus, sometimes called the “cruel mystery,” is an autoimmune disease that can strike any part of the body, but the wide range of symptoms can be easily mistaken for something else.

The LIVEFIT organization aims to inspire others to overcome their own obstacles while creating autoimmune awareness in the community and around the globe. They currently offer programs that include nutritional counseling, exercise education from youth to seniors, specialty physician resources, beauty wellness, and psychological support.

For more information and to register, visit here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.