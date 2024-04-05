QB Joe Milton visited Browns this week

The Browns have shown some interest in a potential developmental quarterback.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Cleveland hosted former Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton for a pre-draft visit this week.

Milton, 24, spent 2018-2020 at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee in 2021. He threw for 2,813 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions for the Volunteers in 2023.

While Milton is considered a Day 3 prospect, he undoubtedly has impressive arm strength. He displayed that during the scouting combine, when he uncorked a 70-yard pass during on-field drills.

Aside from starter Deshaun Watson, the Browns have Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on their roster at quarterback.