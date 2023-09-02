QB Billy White III helped Veterans Memorial score 14 unanswered points, defeat Alice

ALICE — Veterans Memorial and Alice played a tightly-contested first half before the Eagles pulled away in the final two quarters to capture a 34-14 win on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The Eagles' defense kept the Coyotes scoreless in the second half and scored 14 unanswered points behind quarterback Billy White III, who passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Veterans Memorial's Billy White III passes during the game on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Alice, Texas.

Friday’s highlights

Veterans Memorial senior Christian Sabsook set the tone for the Eagles with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the first play of the game.

Alice answered with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Lucian Cruz to Aubrey Davenport before Luke Johnson capped the first quarter with a 77-yard touchdown catch from White III.

Matt Carrillo gave the Coyotes the lead again on a 27-yard pass from Cruz, but Braedan Rhodes gave Vets the lead for good on a 6-yard pass fro White III.

Luke Moya put the finishing touches with a rushing touchdown and a catch from White III to account for both of the Eagles’ scores in the second half. Vets' defense finished with four interceptions and had nine sacks in the victory.

Friday’s stars

White passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns in his second start under center and Luke Johnson caught four passes for 109 yards and had two of the four Eagles' interceptions on defense. Larry Moya had six catches for 81 yards for Vets. Roel Gonzalez III finished with 102 yards rushing to lead the Coyotes and Justin Arellano had four catches for 78 yards for Alice. Coyote quarterback Cruz passed for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

They said it

Veterans Memorial coach Ben Bitner on looking ahead to next week: “Our defense gave us the ball inside the 10 twice. ... We made too many mistakes, and I thought Alice played hard and gave us problems. We have to fix some stuff. ... We have to play harder and play more psychical."

Veterans Memorial senior Billy White III on helping the Eagles improve to 2-0: "It comes from practice and my teammates have a lot of confidence in me. I’m just glad I was able to help my team win. ... We just have to come back with the same gameplan, make some adjustments and hopefully come out victorious next week."

Alice coach JR Castellano on the Coyotes' opportunities against the Eagles: "I thought it was a tale of two halves. We talked at halftime and we have to play a four-quarter game. That's a team with a lot of experience so hats off to coach (Ben) Bitner. I'm proud of our boys for their effort. We made some costly mistakes that a good football team will take advantage of."

Up next

El Campo at Veterans Memorial, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8; Victoria West at Alice, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8.

