QB Aaron Rodgers officially signs new contract with Packers

Aaron Rodgers is officially back with the Green Bay Packers. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Rodgers signed his new contract with the Packers.

The deal comes a day before the start of the new league year and is expected to both make Rodgers the NFL’s highest-paid player and give the Packers considerable salary-cap relief in 2022.

The contract is the final piece of the puzzle in terms of getting Rodgers back in Green Bay for 2022 and beyond. Now, the Packers can push forward with getting under the cap before Wednesday’s deadline.

With over $20 million left to shed off the cap entering Tuesday, the Packers need big savings from Rodgers’ deal. Between $10-18 million in savings is possible.

Rodgers, who turns 39 in December, won NFL MVP each of the last two years and is a four-time winner of the award.

Packers Wire will have more on Rodgers’ contract as details on the deal trickle in.

