Q&A with Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Will Pauling

The 2024 college football season is still a few months away, but the Wisconsin Badgers have already completed their spring camp. Entering the program’s second campaign under head coach Luke Fickell, plenty of familiar faces returned to Madison, including wide receiver Will Pauling.

Pauling was former Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai’s favorite target last season, reeling in 74 catches for 837 receiving yards and six touchdowns through the air across the team’s 13 games.

The wide receiver was in his first season with Wisconsin after transferring to Madison following two years at Cincinnati, making the most of his opportunities as a pass-catcher.

In 2024, Pauling will work with either Tyler Van Dyke or Braedyn Locke at starting quarterback, the latter of which he has experience with from the 2023 season.

When it comes to stepping up his game with a target on his back this season as the Badgers’ top returning receiver, Pauling isn’t overly concerned.

“I love to compete, playing against the best players in the country is only going to make me better, so I look forward to it. I’m not going to back down from anybody,” Pauling said.

In regards to the wide receiver room as a whole for Wisconsin, he said, “there’s a lot more familiarity with the offense and there’s a new sense of confidence.”

